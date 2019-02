NEW YORK – Celebrity chef and cookbook author Diane Kochilas visited the offices of The National Herald to talk about the second season of her popular show My Greek Table, airing on PBS, check your local listings.

Following a successful first season, broadcast to nearly every part of the United States, My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas premiered its second season in early January.

The show, which is also available streaming online in North America, is a project of Maryland Public Television …