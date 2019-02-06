Survey Gives New Democracy 12.1% Lead Over SYRIZA, Outright Win

ATHENS – The major rival New Democracy has kept a double-digit lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA with elections coming this year and the Conservatives on a path to win a majority government outright without needing a coalition partner.

The poll published y To Vima newspaper gave New Democracy a 12.1 percent edge, 37.2-25.1 percent coming after another by another survey company put it at 14.1 percent, with the Conservatives fending off Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ bid to regain favor with handouts after reneging on anti-austerity promises for four years.

The poll also showed three parties now in Parliament, To Potami, The Union of Centrists and Tsipras’ former partner, the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) far below the 3 percent threshold needed to return.

The only other parties with enough support to be elected were the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn at 9.1 percent, staying third despite all 15 of its lawmakers in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang and using neo-Nazi methods.

Fourth at 7 percent was the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) led by former officials of the once-dominant PASOK Socialists who had ruled previously before falling apart after backing austerity to become a junior partner in a coalition with New Democracy.

The last party set to be elected was the KKE Communists, who came fifth at 6.1 percent, their traditional standing for decades. The opinion poll was conducted by the Metron Analysis firm.