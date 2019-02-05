Minister of Tourism Meets with Outgoing South African Ambassador

Greek Minister of Tourism Elena Kountoura met with Ambassador of South Africa Tuesday. The outgoing ambassador requested technical know-how on the topic of thematic tourism for his country.

A Ministry of Tourism statement said the ambassador commented on the uniqueness of introducing thematic tourism through law, which Greece did.

The outgoing ambassador, whose next posting in Australia begins in March, thanked the minister and invited her to South Africa, while Kountoura expressed the government’s interest in further promoting tourism relations between the two countries.

Source: ANA-MPA