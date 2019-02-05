ND Leader Mitsotakis: European Elections to Become a Referendum for Political Change

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sternly attacked the government over its recent actions in parliament, while addressing members of his shadow cabinet on Tuesday.

“A stench is covering parliament, the government is putting on its last show and renting a cast of willing extras, some of which have given it a vote of confidence while others have voted for the Prespes Agreement or for government bills,” ND’s leader noted.

He said that the parliament president had been turned into a party (SYRIZA) employee who carries out orders. Mitsotakis also spoke about a “patchwork government” supported by “political peddlers” and called for an end to the institutional decay.

Referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Mitsotakis said he would be called to account over the “moral foundering,” adding that the only course left open for him was to announce a date for national elections. “The ballot boxes of the European elections must become a thunderous referendum for political change and the country’s future,” Mitsotakis added.



Referring to the Prespes agreement, he said that Tsipras had betrayed the citizens’ expectations and that the agreement added a “national tragedy” to the government’s economic failure.

On Tsipras’ official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, Mitsotakis said that Turkey had chosen the day of the visit to put out a bounty on the eight Turkish servicemen granted asylum in Greece, ignoring the decisions of Greek justice, while an associate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had made references to a Turkish (as opposed to Muslim) minority in Thrace, as the violations of Greek airspace continued. He expressed doubts over Tsipras’ negotiation skills, pointing to “the 17 hours of negotiations that brought the third memorandum”.

“My hope is that we will have some good news, at least, from the visit to the [Theological] school of Halki,” he added.