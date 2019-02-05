Giannis Vows to Join Greek National Team in 2019 World Cup (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – “I don’t want to think about (being the) MVP. But, I want to be there for the Greek National Team. I wish I’m fit enough by the end of the season in order to represent Greece,” the Greek super star Giannis Antetokounmpo said to The National Herald’s journalist Christodoulos Athanasatos.

Earlier, the “Greek Freak” had 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the cold-shooting Brooklyn Nets 113-94 on Monday night.

“They are amazing! They support me since the very first day I came to NBA”, Giannis said about the hundreds of Greek-Americans who cheered for him and waved Greek flags at Barclays Center on Monday night.

Αντετοκούνμπο: Δεν θέλω να σκέφτομαι το MVP, αλλά την Εθνική, θέλω να είμαι εκεί Την υπόσχεση ότι θα δώσει το «παρών» με την «γαλανόλευκη» στο Μουντομπάσκετ της Κίνας, εφόσον είναι υγιής στο τέλος της σεζόν, έδωσε ο Ελληνας αστέρας των Μιλγουόκι Μπακς, Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο…