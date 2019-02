It seems to be an open secret that so many problems in the parishes begin, unfortunately, with problematic priests. Of course it is comforting that there are priests who are really diamonds, the chosen ones, which means “called by God” and “respected by people.”

They are the ones who protect the high standards and prestige of the holy priesthood. They are the true “stewards of the mysteries of God” and certainly they are the ones who salvage the priestly ethos. …