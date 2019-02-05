Greece Forgot to Claim Ownership of Acropolis in Land Registry

ATHENS – Ahem, it was a bit of an embarrassment but the venerable Acropolis – and Parthenon – in Greece’s capital, treasures of world heritage and history, were mistakenly omitted as being owned by the state in a land registry being compiled before being saved.

They were set to be designed as belonging to “unknown owner,” Giorgos Dimitriou, head of the company in charge of the registry said, blaming the Culture Ministry for not registering it in time to be included before being corrected.

The Culture Ministry finally filed with the Hellenic Cadastre., the state-run entity tasked with developing and completing a land registry, just in time to prevent the Acropolis and Parthenon being listed on the Internet as not belonging to anyone.

That comes as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said it’s not willing to go to court to fight for return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles that have been in the British Museum for two centuries, saying they belong to the world – as the Parthenon and Acropolis almost did.