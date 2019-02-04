Saharan Dust Mixed With Intense Rainfall to Hit Greece on Tuesday and Wednesday

A low-pressure system with strong winds forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will bring large quantities of Saharan dust to Greece, turning rain muddy, the Athens National Observatory’s meteorological service said on Monday.

The central, eastern and southern parts of the country are expected to be the most affected, with rain in the central, eastern and southern parts of the country. They will be turning gradually more intense in the Peloponnese, central Greece, Thessaly and the Ionian Sea on Tuesday with thunderstorms and hail, and with thick snowfall on high elevations in the Peloponnese and central Greece. Gale-force winds registering 8 and 9 on the Beaufort scale will lash the Aegean and the Ionian Seas both Tuesday and Wednesday.

From Thursday on the phenomena will gradually begin to subside, though the levels of dust concentration will remain particularly high, especially in the morning. During the day the winds are forecast to change direction (to northerly), with velocity 7 on the Beaufort scale. On Friday the adverse weather conditions will be limited to the eastern parts of Greece.

Source: ANA-MPA