The Night of Philosophy and Ideas, in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – Complimentary coffee all night at Brooklyn Central Library can mean only one thing: it’s time for the Night of Philosophy and Ideas.

From 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 2nd to 7:00 a.m. the following morning, New Yorkers joined 50 thinkers and artists from around the world for music, performances, readings, and philosophical discussion.

The Night of Philosophy and Ideas, for which the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has provided support, is co-organized by Brooklyn Public Library and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy. Last year’s event welcomed around 8,000 people, in addition to thousands more who viewed online. This year’s lineup of speakers and performers included thinkers and artists from the United States, Greece, France, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, and elsewhere.

Source: SNF