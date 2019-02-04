Prominent Sports Personalities Join 3rd Messinia Pro-Am

ATHENS – The registrations for Costa Navarino’s 3rd international Messinia Pro-Am golf tournament have been completed with professional and amateur golfers from more than 20 countries forming 30 teams. Participants will compete in the two 18-hole signature courses, The Dunes Course and The Bay Course, February 20-23.

The tournament will be even more competitive this year, as top names will be participating.

For the first time, the Quest Golf Academy’s acclaimed British golf professional Peter Finch, who has one of the most popular YouTube channels on golf tips and exercises, will act as pro in the tournament and will be the main presenter in awarding the Messinia Pro-Am prizes. He said: “I’m very excited to play in Greece for the first time, especially at such an incredible looking venue. To compete in the event, soak up the atmosphere and capture some awesome content is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Mike Tindal, a former rugby player, who in his 17-year career has represented England 75 times and 5 times as team leader, will participate in the tournament as an amateur.

Other distinguished professional golfers include the Italians Emanuele Canonica (European Tour 2005 Champion), Alessandro Tadini (4 Challenge Tours, 2 PGA and 3 National Opens) and Federico Elli (1st Messinia Pro-Am champion), Swede Henrik Engdahl (PGA Greece, winner of two Aegean Pro-Ams in 2007 & 2018), British Stuart Boyle (PGA Great Britain & Ireland, winner of the first two Messinia Pro-Ams at group level), Slovakian Peter Svajlen (Title holder of 4 PGA Slovakia), Portugal’s Thomas Gouveia (Portuguese Championship and Cup), Belgian Valérie Van Ryckeghem (Title holder of 1 Ladies European Tour), Israeli Asaf Cohen (2nd in Messinia Pro-Am 2018) and top Greek pros including Adam Kritikos, Eugenios Papadopoulos, and Chryssanthos Diakou.

Aegean, a member of Star Alliance, is the official airline partner of the event.

Vodafone, Eclectic Greece by Kyvernitis Travel, Athens International Airport, and Hertz are the official sponsors of the event.

Luanvi is the official sportswear partner.

Official supporters of the tournament include J.Vourakis Sons EE, Poseidonia, Metaxa, Luc Belaire, The Blue Beetle, Nescafé Alegria, Kalamata Papadimitriou and ECOLAB

Fysiotek is the physio partner of the event.

The tournament is assisted by Stoli, Fever-Tree, and BiancoNero.

Erasmus is the official travel partner coordinating and ensuring the smooth registration and accommodation process.

The 3rd Messinia Pro-Am is organized in collaboration with the PGAs of Europe and is held under the auspices of PGA of Greece and the Hellenic Golf Federation.

For special accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and the full program of Messinia Pro-Am, please visit:

https://messiniaproam.costanavarino.com/travel/accomodation-packages.html.

Hashtag: #messiniaproam