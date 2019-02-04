Removing Orthodoxy’s Threatening Schism 

By Dennis Menos February 4, 2019

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends the enthronement of the newly elected head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius in the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

It’s been almost a month since Patriarch Kirill of Moscow suspended Eucharistic Communion between the Church of Russia and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in response to the granting by Patriarch Bartholomew of the Tomos of Autocephaly to the Church of the Ukraine. By his action, the Russian Patriarch set into motion a schism within Orthodoxy with a potential for harming not only the relations between Moscow and Constantinople, but also between other Churches within the Orthodox family.

One would assume that because …

