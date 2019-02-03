The Latest: Pats take 3-0 lead on Gostkowski’s 42-yard FG

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl (all times EST):

7:25 p.m.

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to give New England a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 10:29 left in the first half of the Super Bowl.

The Patriots kicker missed a 46-yard attempt late in the opening quarter, but made up for it by capping New England’s seven-play, 39-yard drive with the first points of the game.

Julian Edelman, who had two catches for 31 yards on the drive, passed Dallas’ Michael Irvin for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history. Only Jerry Rice has more than Edelman.

___

7:10 p.m.

Down goes Brady!

New England’s Tom Brady was sacked for the first time this postseason, going down when Los Angeles’ John-Franklin Myers knocked the ball out of the quarterback’s hands late in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Patriots center David Andrews recovered the fumble and New England maintained possession.

It was the first time Brady was sacked in a postseason game since last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandon Graham ripped the ball out of Brady’s hands for a fumble that was recovered by Derek Barnett — sending the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory.

The game remained scoreless through the first quarter.

New England, which had the ball for 11 minutes and 47 seconds, still hasn’t scored a touchdown in the opening quarter in its past nine Super Bowls. The Patriots have been outscored 24-3 in those games — with the only points coming on a field goal by Stephen Gostkowski last year against Philadelphia.