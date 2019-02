BOSTON.- Elder Ephraim Abbot of Vatopaidi Monastery of Mt. Athos, was transported to Switzerland from Kiev, Ukraine where he suffered a minor heart attack on Friday afternoon February 1st. Elder Ephraim had traveled to Ukraine as a member of the delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate headed by Metropolitan Emmanuel of France for the enthronement of the newly elected Prelate Epiphanios of the new Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

