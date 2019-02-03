When a dog is more than just a dog

My neighborhood few nights ago reminded me of being in a pre-election period.

When candidates fill the streets with signs displaying their photos, their name, their party affiliation, and the date of the elections.

But these signs were different from election paraphernalia.

They were carefully, lovingly made. Tall, they were resting on three metal legs, covered by plastic, under which there was a crisp, beautiful photo of a dog with the words: “Dog lost, Reward”, followed by a telephone number.

How much time and …