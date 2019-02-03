Greek TV Station, Church Bombs Set Off Alarm Bells, Fears

By Andy Dabilis February 3, 2019

FILE - Greek forensic experts search outside the private Greek television station Skai, after a powerful bomb explosion, in Faliro, Athens, on Monday, Dec, 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Yianna, 43, a psychologist, is used to the presence of riot police near the apartment where she lives with her partner and their 11-month-old twins, a force guarding a minister for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA whose house has been attacked by anarchists.

This is Exarchia, the graffiti-strewn grey neighborhood of Greece’s capital that is a stronghold of anti-establishment groups such as the notorious Rouvikonas that’s been rampaging against targets including foreign embassies, government buildings and courts.

But a bomb …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available