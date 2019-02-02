Nico Hischier scores in OT, Devils beat Canadiens 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Nico Hischier scored at 1:56 of overtime after tying it midway through the third period in the New Jersey Devils’ 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Will Butcher also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 37 shots for New Jersey.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, playing its first game in 10 days. Antti Niemi made 24 saves, with Carey Price serving a one-game suspension for declining an invitation to the All-Star Game.

Kotkaniemi opened the scoring at 5:22 of the first period. Butcher tied it with 44 second left in the period on a two-man advantage.

Danault redirected Jeff Petry’s point shot past Blackwood to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead with 3:27 left in the second.

Hischier tied it at 11:26 of the third, getting his stick on a loose puck in the slot.

NOTES: Paul Byron returned to Montreal’s lineup after serving a three-game suspension for a dangerous hit to the head. … Travis Zajac sat out for New Jersey because of an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT:

Devils: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night

Canadiens: Host Edmonton on Sunday