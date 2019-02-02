Stoltenberg: The “Republic of North Macedonia” will Sign NATO Accession Protocol on Feb6

ATHENS – The Former Yogoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will sign the accesion protocol with Nato on Ferbuary 6, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Saturday in a twitter message.
“On 6 February we will write history: #NATO Allies will sign the accession protocol with the future Republic of North Macedonia together with FM @Dimitrov_Nikola,” Stoltenberg wrote.
Nato Secretary General Stoltenberg….has in one day…demonstrated compliance to the imperial fascist aims of his master …to take another step …toward catastrophic war in Europe and Greece…by making another independent country of Europe…the Republic of North Macedonia… a member of Nato….and now making one of their enemies ..Russia….and enemy of the people of North Macedonia.!
Mr. Stoltenberg…an obvious Neo Nazi ..hold over ..from world war 2 Nazi Germany….did not stop their ..in betraying the people of Europe ..by announcing they support the withdrawal of the United states from an international agreement with Russia ..which forbids the deploying of Intermediate Nuclear armed missiles in Europe by Russia and the United States!
By the United States tearing up this agreement..like they did the Iran nuclear development agreement ..they will be allowed to commit crimes against peace and humanity …by deploying these prohibited Nuclear Warheads that will directly target the Russian Federation ..from Greece, Germany, Poland , England ..or Latvia…or any other vassal european …but will also ..allow Russia to target Nato countries in Europe ..with the same short range Nuclear warheads….that will take less than 10 minutes to devastate every Greek citizen of Greece…maintaining a U.S military base.
The U.S and Nato…are degenerate freaks and sadist.white supremacist…who need Russia as an enemy..in order.to maintain their organized crime…