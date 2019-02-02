Greek-American Stories: Cures for Insomnia

It’s not easy to fall asleep. I read that many people are afflicted with that condition. I’m no exception. In fact, if all insomniacs got together we’d probably, outnumber the party crowds at a football game. I’ve tried counting sheep. But, there’s always that one sheep that insists on pausing at the crest of the fence, causing a backlog. Then I have to start all over again. My cat, Sissy, has no trouble getting sleep, averaging about fifteen hours a …