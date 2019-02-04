Going on in Our Community

FEBRUARY 2

CLIFTON, NJ – The Hellenic Musical Society presents “O Elios tha Xanafanei,” a concert directed by Yannis Magiros, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 7 PM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road in Clifton. The concert features Chris Papson on bouzouki and David Stolarz on piano. Tickets are $15 per person. Your welcome donations will support the “Dr. Tzanakos Scholarship Fund.” For more information contact Yannis Magiros by phone: 973-214-3848 or email: yannis52@verizon.net or Sophia Logothetis by phone: 973-216-9574 or email: slogothetis68@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 7-10

SARASOTA, FL – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota holds its 35th Annual “Glendi” Greek Festival, February 7-10. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, guided church tours, marketplace, and Yiayia’s Attic Treasurers. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing and Kids Adventure Zone. Raffle for Mercedes Benz GLC300 or C300. Admission: Adults: $4, Children under 12: Free. Free parking on-site and off-site with shuttles available from Church of the Trinity, 7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd (1 mile. north of St. Barbara’s). Hours: Thursday, Feb. 7; Friday, Feb. 8; and Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-9 PM, Sunday, Feb. 10, noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 941-355-2616 and online: stbarbarafestival.org.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 815 N.E. 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, holds its annual Greek Festival, February 7-10. Enjoy traditional Greek foods, Greek music, traditional Greek dancing by all our “Palazakia” and “Kamaria” dancers; an indoor marketplace full of vendors and an outdoor area for kids with carnival rides, games, and other children’s activities, and much more. Hours: Thursday, Feb. 7, 5-10 PM; Friday, Feb 8, 12-11 PM; Saturday, Feb. 9, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 12-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 954-467-1515 and online: fortlauderdalegreekfestival.org.

FEBRUARY 8

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Initiative invites New York City New Leaders for some cocktails, nibbles, and networking with a purpose on Friday, Feb. 8, 7-10 PM at Amali, 115 East 60th Street in Manhattan. All proceeds will benefit The Hellenic Initiative’s programs for crisis relief and economic development in Greece. More information is available on Facebook and online: eventora.com, search THI New Leaders Cocktail Party.

FEBRUARY 8-10

PEORIA, AZ – St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church’s Annual Peoria Greekfest, 7950 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Peoria, takes place February 8-10 with delicious traditional Greek cuisine, live music, folk dancing, shopping, children’s activities, and more. Admission is $3 for adults, children and active military are free. Credit and debit cards accepted. Greek music by Sinthesis. Hours: Friday: Feb. 8, 4-10 PM; Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 623-486-8665, on Facebook, and online: peoriagreekfest.com.

NAPLES, FL – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North in Naples, holds its annual Greek Festival, February 8-10. Enjoy delicious food, authentic Greek Taverna, Greek music and dancing, church tours, artists, and more! New Drive-Thru take-out also! Come and be Greek for a day or a weekend. OPA! Free Parking. Admission is $5 for adults the entire weekend. Children under 12 admitted free. Hours: Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 12-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 239-591-3430 and online: stkatherine.net.

FT. PIERCE, FL – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Ft. Pierce, holds its 40th annual Greek Festival, February 8-10. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, gift shops, and church tours as well as Greek music, Greek dancing with daily dance performances. Free parking. Admission $3/person, 12 and under free. Free admission Friday until 4 PM. Hours: Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 772-464-7194 and online: fortpiercegreekfestival.com.

FEBRUARY 11

MANHATTAN – Philo4Thought holds its Mentoring Monday Roundtable on Monday, Feb. 11, 6:30-8:30 PM at Holy Trinity Cathedral Library, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan, 2nd Floor Conference Room. Philo4Thought hosts monthly roundtable discussions designed provide philosophical perspectives and advisement on a variety of topics to enhance and refine professional skills. More information is available on Eventbrite, search Mentoring Monday Roundtable.

FEBRUARY 15-17

LECANTO, FL – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy SR44 in Lecanto, holds its Spring Greek Festival, February 15-17. Enjoy Greek bakery items, food platters (dine in or take home,) jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts, religious items, live Greek music and dancing. Festival hours: Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 AM-8 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 352-527-0766 and online: stmichaelgoc.org/festival.html.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach, holds its 44th Annual Greek Festival, February 15-17. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, vendors, Greek jewelry, art, live Greek music band, and Greek Folk Dancing with the Heart of Greece Dance Group. Kids zone also available. Admission: $5 Donation (Friday, Noon-4 PM, Admission is free). Paid Parking: Festival grounds, $10 for main lot and $5 for grass lot. Free parking with shuttle service from St. Juliana’s, south of Southern Blvd. on Olive Avenue. Hours: Friday, Feb. 15, Noon-11 PM; Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 17, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 561-833-6387 and online: greekfestwpb.com.

FEBRUARY 16-17

PALM DESERT, CA – St. George Greek Orthodox Church of the Desert, 74109 Larrea Street in Palm Desert, holds its 23rd annual Greek Festival on Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 AM-8 PM. Enjoy authentic Greek food, appetizers, heavenly pastries, Greek wine, Greek beer, Greek coffee, souvenir Agora Market with over 20 unique vendors, complimentary Church Tours with Byzantine Art and Mosaic Iconography, Greek Grocery, Book Store, and Greek Novelties, live Greek music and Greek dancing demonstrations of traditional and folk dances, and Hercules Kids Zone. Admission $3, Active U.S. Military, Police, Firefighters, and kids under 12: Free. More information is available by phone: 760-568-9901 and online: pdgreekfest.org.

FEBRUARY 17

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Music of the Dodecanese Islands, instrumental performance and dance, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 17, 7-11 PM at 42 W. Morgan Street in Tarpon Springs. Levendia Dance Troupe and the City of Tarpon Springs present an evening of lively music and dance from the Dodecanese with Michalis Kappas from Kalymnos, Greece, on violin, and Panayotis League on laouto (Greek lute) playing nisiotika, the music of the Aegean islands. $10 Admission, $10 mezedes (appetizers plate), cash bar. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas by phone: 727-937-1130 or email: tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.

FEBRUARY 22-24

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th Street N. in St. Petersburg, Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Feb 24, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy the food, music, and culture of Greece! Homemade Greek foods and pastries, church tours, Kids Zone, raffle, silent auction, vendors selling various hand-crafted art and jewelry, and so much more. Greek DJs spin lively beats amid other live performances by Greek musicians. Free Greek dance lessons from seasoned instructors. More information is available by phone: 727-345-8235 and on Facebook.