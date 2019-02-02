Super Bowl Snacks with a Greek Twist to Enjoy

The Super Bowl, for some, is synonymous with snacks and no party is complete without the requisite chips and dip. For those looking to add some Greek flavor to their Super Bowl party, try the following recipes.

Artichoke Spinach Greek Yogurt Dip

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups fresh spinach, chopped

1 cup marinated artichoke hearts, drained and sliced

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons cream cheese

1/4 cup feta cheese

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to …