Actor Alexander Patsos Talks to TNH about His Latest Role

NEW YORK – Alexander Patsos is an actor, musician, writer, cinematographer, model, and director of Greek and Italian descent. Born in Freeport, NY, he moved, at age 18, to the East Village and gradually became immersed in the New York rock music scene. Patsos’ work behind the camera began with directing music videos and short films, but more recently, he began to focus on his work in front of the camera. He spoke with The National Herald about his work …