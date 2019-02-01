New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker Announces He’s Running for President

WASHINGTON – New Jersey Democratic Senator, Cory Booker announced his candidacy for President of the United States early Friday morning. Charismatic and progressive, the 49-year-old African American Senator has published a video, appearing in Newark, New Jersey where he was first elected to public office, appealing to the Americans for unity. Booker released a 2:25 long video on Youtube announcing his candidacy, calling for Americans to rally around a “common purpose” to heal the divisions that exist in the country.

“The history of our nation is determined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves by and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who tool up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it,” he says.

Cory Booker is the latest candidate to toss their name in the running to challenge President Donald Trump’s reelection bid in 2020. To date, seven other major candidates have either declared their candidacy for president or have announced the formation of an exploratory committee, a common first step towards candidacy. Booker is the second African-American vying for the presidency.