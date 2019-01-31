Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Will Meet at Halki Theological School

By Theodore Kalmoukos January 31, 2019

Patriarch Bartholomew with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file)

BOSTON – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be going on Wednesday (2/6) to the Theological School of Halki to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Initially, the Greek Prime Minister’s visit will commence with a trip to  Ankara, Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The next day Tsipras will fly with his counterpart to Constantinople and from there to the island of Halki where Patriarch Bartholomew will be officiating the Feast Day of St. Photios,  patron saint …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available