Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Will Meet at Halki Theological School

BOSTON – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be going on Wednesday (2/6) to the Theological School of Halki to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Initially, the Greek Prime Minister’s visit will commence with a trip to Ankara, Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The next day Tsipras will fly with his counterpart to Constantinople and from there to the island of Halki where Patriarch Bartholomew will be officiating the Feast Day of St. Photios, patron saint …