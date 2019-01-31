Papastathopoulos: I’m Working to Get Back as Soon as Possible

LONDON – Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent a message to Arsenal fans saying, “I’m working to get back as soon as possible” after his injury during the course of Arsenal’s 1-3 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The 30-year-old Greek international central defender, uploaded a photograph to Instagram, showing him at home, embracing his child while he was recuperating from his injury.

Sokratis was replaced by Mustafi at the Emirates Stadium in the 21′ minute of action. Sokratis appeared to have injured in the ankle. Arsenal F.C. made it publicly known that Sokratis will not be able to train until the end of February, which means he will miss the matches against Cardiff City, Manchester City, Huddersfield, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Source: ANA-MPA