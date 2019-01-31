Terence Quick is Not Welcome in Australia, says Country’s Pan-Macedonian Federation

Former journalist, and ANEL politician, Terence Quick is not welcome in Australia according to a written statement released by the Pan-Macedonian Federation of Australia. Quick has risen in the Syriza party ranks and he now holds the title of Deputy Minister Foreign Minister of Greece for Greeks Living Abroad. The Pan-Macedonian Federation of Australia calls the vote of the Prespes Agreement, which Quick helped to pass through Hellenic Parliament, as “shameful and treacherous”and that if Quick thinks that he is traveling to Australia to “grace” Greek Australians with his presence then he is sorely mistaken.

The Pan-Australian Federation of Australia, a collective body of the PACUs of Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Brisbane:

1. Denounces the arrival and presence at events of the Australian homeland of Terence Quick

2. Declares that the 145-member Syriza-minority Parliament, is both undesired and unacceptable by Greek Australians

3. Declares that organized Macedonians and the Greek community generally will strongly protest wherever Quick and his entourage appear. Including public, or even, private locations(churches, halls and buildings), and

4. Requires cancellation of Quick’s planned trip to Australia, in order to avoid any ridicule and hindrance.

The complaints have been made widely available to the Greek press through a press release distributed by Panagiotis Iasonidis, Coordinator of the Executive Board of the Pan-Macedonian Federation. The release is a reminder that the Pan-Macedonian Federation of Australia has decided since last July, to consider presently and in the future, as a national shame and completely undesirable in events of the diaspora in Australia all 153 members of Hellenic Parliament that voted for the Prespes Agreement as well other members of the Tsipras government.

The Pan-Macedonian Federation of Australia calls on the government of Athens not to provoke the public sentiment of the Greek community in Australia. Concluding their statement that should Athens not heed the clearly laid out warning, “They will find us as a foe.”