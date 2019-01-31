An American War Correspondent at the Greco-Turkish War of 1897

ATHENS – The “Logos 6” Event continues at the National Library of Greece located at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Foundation Center.

On Thursday, 7 February 2019, from 19:30 to 21:30 (Book Tower), a lecture will be held by Nikos Bakounakis, a professor of practical journalism and technical advertising at the Panteion University, titled: An American writer in the plain of Thessaly: Stephen Crane in the Greek-Turkish war of 1897 and how a war is for the first time a “media phenomenon”.

The programmed events are organized by Stavros Zoumboulakis, President of the Executive Council of the National Library of Greece. Entrance is free to the public.

At the center of this lecture is the American writer Stephen Crane (1871-1900), who covered the so-called 1897 “accident” as a war correspondent on behalf of major American newspapers.

Crane focused on the Thessalian battlefront and the byproduct of his experiences there is a series of great reports, unknown in Greece, as well as works of art inspired directly by the war. Thanks to Crane, but also to the new technologies of the time, especially in film, this war that the Greeks want to forget, became a phenomenon of “mass culture” in Europe and America.

This lecture also gives a behind-the-scenes look of a study that reconstructs the events and synthesizes the bigger picture story with the smaller stories. Stephen Crane’s archive is preserved at two New York universities, Columbia University and Syracuse University respectively.

INFO

National Library of Greece

Center for Culture Stavros Niarchos Foundation

Tower of Books

Thursday 7 February, 19: 30-21: 30

Free entrance