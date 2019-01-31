Konstantinos Mitroglou Goes on Loan from Marseille to Galatasaray

MARSEILLE – Greece international striker Konstantinos Mitroglou has been loaned from Marseille to Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray for 18 months. The normally prolific striker had trouble to consistently find the back of the net with “Les Olympiens” .

The 30-year-old Kavala-native was announced along with Senegalese center forward Mbaye Diagne in a bid to aide Galatasaray’s anemic offense. According to Galatasaray’s official website, Mitroglou will “receive a net transfer fee of € 1,500,000 for the 2018-2019 football season and a net transfer fee of € 2,600,000 for the 2019-2020 season”.

Mitroglou, or “Mitrogoal” as he affectionally nicknamed by supporters was born in Kavala, Greece but emigrated to Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany as an infant with his parents. Commuting to nearby Duisburg allowed Mitroglou to enter Borussia Monchengladbach’s academy team where his professional footballing career began in earnest.

After some eye-popping appearances for Greece’s U19 international team, Mitroglou earned a transfer to Olympiacos FC in 2007 where he would stay until 2014. During that time, he went on loan to Panionios and Atromitos in Greece before securing a transfer to the Barclays Premier League for Fulham FC. Mitroglou had a disappointing stay at the Craven Cottage going on two successful loans back to Olympiacos and then to Benfica respectively. Benfica were so impressed with the then-young Greek striker, that in 2015 they spent €7 million to make him theirs on a permanent basis. Olympique Marseille paid €15 million for 50% of Mitroglou’s rights on August 31, 2017 and has been under contract with them since.

Galatasaray currently sit second in the Turkish Süper Lig table, six points adrift leader Istanbul Başakşehir.