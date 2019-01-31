Following Young Mom’s Tragic Death in Subway, Gianaris Calls for Accessibility

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris renewed his call for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to prioritize station accessibility in light of the recent tragedy involving a woman falling to her death. The report paints a stark picture of New York’s worst-in-the-nation record, with fewer than 25% of stations being accessible to passengers with disabilities, seniors, parents with strollers, and other mobility-impaired New Yorkers. Senator Gianaris’ report was initially issued in July marking the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It is unacceptable and embarrassing for New York to be worst in the nation in subway accessibility. We now have a tragedy that could have been avoided if better choices were made by the MTA,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “For New York to thrive, it must have an MTA for All, where everyone can access the subway system to get to work, school and around our city.”

Research conducted by Senator Gianaris shows the least accessible major subway line is the G-train, which only has a single station that is accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Less than one-quarter of the entire New York City Transit (NYCT) subway system is compliant with the law, which is nearly three decades old.

In the report, Senator Gianaris shows that NYCT is the least accessible subway system in the nation. According to statistics from the National Transit Administration, New York’s subway rates last among major city rail systems. With a 53% accessibility rate – nearly double that of NYCT – the New York-New Jersey PATH train and Philadelphia’s PATCO are the next least accessible. The most accessible systems include Washington DC’s WMATA, where 100% of their 91 stations are ADA accessible.

Senator Gianaris’ full report can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2GcPLFa.