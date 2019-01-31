Johnny Marr to Play Live at Release Athens 2019

Johnny Marr, one of Britain’s most legendary of the last 40 years, will perform for the first time in Athens on Sunday 16 June at the Release Athens 2019 at a concert that already includes band New Order as headliners.

Marr, co-founder and composer of The Smiths, is one of the most influential guitarists in the history of rock & roll but also of music generally. After the dissolution of the famous indie band from Manchester, he collaborated with many musicians. Among those who worked with Marr, is Bernard Sumner, who will perform at Release Athens after Marr with New Order.

In the last seven years, Marr has embarked on a solo career releasing three albums in the process.