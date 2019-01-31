Nature Loves Courage Festival in Crete June 7-8

SOUGIA, CRETE – Artist and dancer Abyss X announced the launch of Nature Loves Courage, a 350-capacity, two-day festival to be held June 7-8 in the village of Sougia on her native island of Crete, Fact magazine reported.

The initial lineup is impressive for electronic music fans. Scheduled performers include Aurora Halal, Juliana Huxtable, DEBONAIR, Nkisi, Rabit, Ziúr, Gabber Eleganza, DJ Paypal, Aquarian, Kilbourne, and Abyss X herself.

A quote by American philosopher and anthropologist Terence McKenna inspired the festival’s name according to Fact. Abyss X has featured McKenna in many of her mixes and DJ sets and “given McKenna’s influence on the festival, it seems fitting that clothing is optional at the nearby Sougia Beach,” Fact reported.

Tickets for the festival are available online and more information is available on the Nature Loves Courage website: https://naturelovescouragefest.com and on Facebook.