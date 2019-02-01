Exhibition on George Zongolopoulos at Stavros Niarchos Cultural Centre in Athens

ATHENS – An exhibition dedicated to the public sculptures of George Zongolopoulos, which are in Greece and abroad, is organized by Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) in collaboration with the Institution bearing the artist’s name.

The aim of the exhibition “George Zongolopoulos: The vision of a public sculpture” is to illustrate the way in which the public sculpture of Zongolopoulos interacts with the spaces it is located and communicates with the public in the everyday life, but also to highlight the importance of public art.

As part of the exhibition, 8 sculptures will be exhibited in the open areas of the Agora, while an 18-metre base of the sculpture of the Zallogos monument at a natural size will be exhibited at the centre of the Agora.

On the 4th floor of the National Library of Greece, there will be 12 additional sculptures, four of them for the first time, which are framed by models, constructions, drawings, videos, photos and interactive applications, in order to illustrate their relation to the public spaces they are.

The surface of the Zongolopoulos atelier, the model of the wider area of the Zallogos monument and the umbrella section of the Umbrellas sculpture in natural size will also be presented for the first time.

The exhibition will also include videos in Zongolopoulos’ life and work, while SNFCC organises educational programs and workshops for children and adults.

Giorgos Zongolopoulos (1903-2004) was born in Athens and studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts. He continued his studies in France and Italy. In the 1950s, he started the gradual transition from realism to abstraction, although his sculpture remained anthropocentric. He represented Greece in Biennale institutions and participated in Panhellenic art exhibitions as well as dozens of individual and group exhibitions in Greece and abroad. He has received many awards and distinctions, while his works are found in Greek and foreign collections, museums and public spaces. In 2004 he founded the Georgiou Zongolopoulos Foundation. He died in the same year and bequeathed all his work to his institution.

The exhibition is open daily from 09.00 to 22.00. Admission to the public is free of charge. More information is available at SNFCC.org.