US Embassy Offers Ten Scholarships for Greek High Schools Students

ATHENS – The U.S. Embassy in Athens announced on Wednesday the launch of the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program, an initiative offering ten Greek students the opportunity to travel to the United States on a one-year scholarship and stay with a host family while attending an American high school.

The students, who will be in the US for the school year 2019 – 2020, will be selected through a merit-based and cost-free competition open to those who meet the following criteria:

– They are studying at the 3rd Gymnasium or 1st Lyceum year and were born from January 1, 2002 to July 15, 2004.

– They have a Grade Point Average equal to, or better than, “good” (13.1/20).

– They have previously studied English and demonstrate English language ability at the time of registration.

– They are Greek citizens and are entitled to an international passport.

Interested parties can fill in the online application for the program available on the ais.americancouncils.org/flex website by February 19, 2019. FLEX is funded exclusively by the U.S. Department of State and is organized by the non-profit organization American Councils for International Education. For more information:

www.discoverflex.org