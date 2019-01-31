Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon to Premiere in Michigan in February

DETROIT, MI – Almost five years after it began filming in Detroit, the dark musical drama Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon comes back full circle to Michigan for its upcoming theatrical run beginning in February. Both a festival darling and oddball, the film tells the story of a man on trial in a courtroom haunted by his own demons, forced to reckon with his past before it destroys his relationship with the woman he loves.

Directed, written by, and starring Michigan-native Luke Shirock, the film has garnered awards from festivals across the country. Only Shirock’s first film, it has been praised by critics as “intense, original” and “ambitious as hell.” When asked about the homecoming for his film, Shirock said, “It’s been eight years since I dreamt up the first fragments of what became Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon. I was staying with my parents in Novi where I grew up. Three years later, when it came time to shoot the film, I knew it had to be shot in Michigan.”

“This was always the goal,” said Greek-American producer Michael Angelo Zervos (Mind Your Business). “Tommy is a homegrown film, through and through. I’d always get emails about bringing the film back to Michigan to show it to the many people who have played a part in its success. We knew it was going to happen but never that it would have taken quite this long.”

Tommy was one of the final Michigan projects to be awarded the state film tax rebates, which ended in 2015. Over the course of shooting, the film employed dozens of local actors, actresses, and filmmakers from all over the state. “Those familiar with Michigan will certainly recognize some of the locations where the film was shot such as the Masonic Temple, historic downtown Northville, and Luna Pier,” said Zervos. “It helped personalize the film for all involved.”

“The locations were a core part of the story and I had so many personal ties to the place,” said Shirock. “I couldn’t have imagined it anywhere else. Now, after a long post production and successful festival run, the film finally comes home. It just feels right.”

Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon will premiere at Emagine Novi on February 15. Please visit http://www.emagine-entertainment.com/locations/novi/ for ticket information.

For more news on the movie, and to hear the soundtrack, visit https://iamtommysilver.com/.