New Democracy Rips Tsipras Telling Macron FYROM Deal Opponents “Populists”

ATHENS – The Radical Left SYRIZA and major rival New Democracy kept up a battle over Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras telling French President Emmanuel Macron that opponents of a deal renaming The Former Yugoslav Republic (FYROM) were “extreme-right populists.”

The conversation between Tsipras and Macron, which took place on the sidelines of the fifth MED-7 Summit of Mediterranean leaders in Nicosia, was aired by ANT1 TV.

In it, Tsipras can be heard telling Macron, while Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades looks on, “It was tough,” in reference to the protest against the deal ahead of the ratification in the Greek Parliament while angry protesters outside tried to storm Parliament.

Tsipras told Macron the turnout of demonstrators was about 70,000, far less the the constant Yellow Vests movement in France that made the French leader back down on some labor reforms.

After Tsipras claimed it was the far-right who tried to get lawmakers to scuttle the deal to call FYROM as North Macedonia and lift Greek vetoes keeping the country out of NATO and opening European Union accession talks, the Premier was asked whether Greeks back him.

“Yes, I think so. The majority of people who can think and criticize with their mind,” he added without noting polls showed some two-thirds of Greeks were opposed to the deal but with New Democracy saying he has dismissed them as mindless.

“He described not only as far-right but also as mindless those who oppose the Prespes agreement,” New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, using the name of the lake which borders both countries and where it was signed.. “And he behaved in such an insolent and irresponsible manner in front of foreign leaders,” he added.

“He is not only a minority prime minister but an undeserving one who divides his people,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Greeks would “remain united, proud and dignified and will soon give him the answer he deserves.”

With New Democracy holding big leads in polls as elections loom this year, Tsipras’ office fired back that, “Mitsotakis appears to be completely unaware of the impression made on international public opinion and European leaders by himself, his party and the violent acts committed by the attack squads outside the Greek Parliament,” government sources told Kathimerini about the protests.