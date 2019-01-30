Greece Represented by Baby Cry Interpreting Application at Student Competition

ATHENS – An application that uses algorithms to analyze an infant’s cry and interpret it for its parents will be Greece’s entry in the final phase of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA). The awards will be hosted by China in April.

The application is called “iCry2Talk” and was developed by Jason Hatzikostas.

The GSEA, a global competition for students who own and operate a business while attending college or university, supports 1,700 students in 60 countries. According to an announcement issued by the organization, the competition offers students the unique opportunity to present their businesses, meet like-minded students, and get in touch with the local branch of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a network comprising 12,000 businesses from 50 countries.

More information can be found on the organization’s webpage, www.gsea.org.