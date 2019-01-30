ND’s Spyraki Nominated for MEP of the Year

ATHENS – New Democracy(ND) spokesperson and European People’s Party MEP Maria Spyraki is the only Greek politician that has been nominated for the “European Member of Parliament of the year” award, according to an announcement ND issued on Wednesday.

Spyraki is among the three finalists in the “Industry, Research and innovation” category of the award, the announcement said, and went on to explain that MEPs are nominated for the awards following proposals by organizations, citizen initiatives and various associations representing the industrial sector as well as medium-sized businesses.

Spyraki was nominated on the basis of her “legislation activities and presence in European and international fora,” the announcement concludes.

Source: ANA-MPA