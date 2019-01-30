Feast Day of the Three Hierarchs Celebrated in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Feast of the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters were celebrated by the Greek and parochial schools of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas community of Staten Island on January 25 at the Katsoris Hellenic Center.

At the event, co-organized by the Parent Teachers Association and the Philoptochos Society, the students made handicrafts related to the Orthodox Christian faith, enjoyed participating in various activities, read, and finally received a book of Aesop’s Fables.

Philoptochos President, Diana Vernados told The National Herald that this beautiful event started 10 years ago by the society in order to honor the memory of the Three Hierarchs, St. Basil the Great, St. Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom, whose work, as she noted, all, students, parents, and teachers must continue.

PTA President Paraskevi Lagkis, thanked the members who contributed to the celebration’s success and congratulated the children for their participation.