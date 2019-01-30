Nassau County DA Singas Receives Hellenic Heritage Award at Three Hierarchs (Vid & Pics)

BROOKLYN, NY – The Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church community in Brooklyn honored Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas with the Hellenic Heritage Award for her valuable service in the field of justice and her contributions to the Hellenic community on January 29 in the community’s event hall.

The ceremony took place after the Great Vespers service for the Feast of the Three Hierarchs, presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America, assisted by the community’s presiding priest, Archimandrite Eugene …