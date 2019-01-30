Turkey Building Smart Bomb Drones, Tsipras Talking Tender

With reports Turkey, which has been stepping up provocations against Greece, is building a smart bomb drone that can make drops from as high as 40,000 feet, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said relations between the countries should be based on international law – which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan frequently ignores.

The Greek leader spoke during the fifth Southern EU Countries Summit in Nicosia, Cyprus – as Turkey had sent warships off the coast in a bid to keep foreign energy companies from drilling for oil and gas where they are licensed to look.

The gathering of leaders from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and Malta was aimed at focusing on migration and other regional issues.

“All seven (leaders) agree that relations of each separate country and the EU’s with Turkey must be based on mutual respect and respect for international law,” Tsipras said as he readied to go to Constantinople on Feb. 5 to meet Erdogan.

The Turkish President said his country will in a few months start the production of a new unmanned military aircraft (UAV) drones that could prove a formidable weapon as Turkey keeps sending F-16 fighter jets to violate Greek airspace.

During a speech at the southern province of Antalya,, Erdogan said Turkeyu was already producing surveillance and armed drones, before adding: “Now, we are producing a larger armed unmanned aircraft, and it will be completed in a few months,” said Kathimerini.

He said the new drone will be built by Turkish air system manufacturer Baykar Maki with reports saying it will weigh around five tons, have a useful load capacity of 1.4 tons and a 24-hour non-stop flight capability. The new drone, Erdogan said, “will set an example to the world.”

WATCHING IMIA

That came amid worries there could be more tension over the Jan. 30 anniversary of the 1996 Imia incident in which the two countries nearly went into armed conflict over the remote, uninhabited islets in the Eastern Aegean both claim.

Greek defense officials denied reports in the Turkish media that Turkey had sent ships into the area that were keeping Greek vessels away.

The National Defense General Staff said the reports were part of customary efforts by Turkey over Imia and said that there was calm around the islets.

Reports in Turkey said the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar sent a letter of congratulations to his new Greek counterpart and former chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Evangelos Apostolakis and invited him to visit Turkey. The Greek Defense Ministry did not confirm receipt of an invitation.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the invitation was an effort to reduce tension in the eastern Aegean ahead of the Imia anniversary.

In his invitation, Akar spoke of the importance of “developing cooperation in military field” and “good neighborly relations,” the news agency said.