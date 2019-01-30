Backing Maduro, SYRIZA Wants “Political Dialogue” for Venezuela Crisis

While the European Union, United States and a growing list of countries denounced Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who critics said is trying to take dictatorial control of the country, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA wants more talk as protests rage.

SYRIZA earlier said it recognized Maduro as the legitimate President although he had barred opposition from running against him in elections and as the US said opposition leader Juan Guaido should be declared President.

At least seven protesters have been killed in anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela but Maduro, like Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, is a darling of Greece’s Leftists who have continually praised him despite international condemnation of his strongman rule.

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos declared Greece’s support for democracy – without explaining why Venezuela is a democracy as critics said elections are rigged – and called for “the restoration of social peace,” also with the help of EU mediation.

“We do not want Venezuela to become yet another Libya in South America,” Katrougalos said.

“We want it to enjoy democracy and prosperity, and for its people to be united and indeed able to exercise their democratic rights within a republic that is exclusively for their own benefit,” he said without mentioning millions have fled to other countries because there isn’t enough food or other essentials.

On Jan. 30, Maduro said he was ready to sit down for talks with the country’s opposition and open to the possibility of third countries mediating after earlier pulling back from orders expelling American diplomats

The Greek Foreign Ministry – Tsipras is also Foreign Minister – said in a statement that, “Greece stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela, it supports democracy, and endeavors to the restoration of social peace in a very polarized society, in a very polarized political system. And our long-standing belief is that the sole method whereby these differences can be overcome is through political dialogue,” despite ongoing violent protests against Maduro.

Guaido had called on Tsipras and SYRIZA to join with the EU in pressuring Maduro to hold free and fair elections and sad he couldn’t understand why Tsipras keeps backing the Venezuelan leader although the website Politico in 2017 declared the Greek leader one of the strongman’s six die-hard fans.

On Jan. 26, the EU called for the “urgent holding of free, transparent and credible presidential elections in accordance with internationally democratic standards and the Venezuelan constitutional order.”

If Maduro doesn’t comply with this demand, the EU said it “will take further actions, including on the issue of recognition of the country’s leadership in line with article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution.”

That came after the Greek government said it had locked arms with Maduro. “SYRIZA expresses its full support and solidarity with the legitimate President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, after … (the) move by opposition leader and President of the National Assembly of the country Juan Guaido, to declare himself the interim President of the country, thus challenging the result of last May’s Presidential election,” said Panos Skourletis, the Secretary of SYRIZA’s central committee.