Kavala and Corinth Follow the Footsteps of the Apostle Paul to Promote Pilgrimage Tourism

ATHENS – The city of Kavala is following the footsteps of the Apostle Paul to Corinth, prompting municipal authorities in the two Greek cities to collaborate for the signing of an agreement on promoting pilgrimage tourism.

At an event held on Wednesday, the mayors of the two cities referred to the Apostle Paul’s travels in Greece, noting that his path touched not only pious believers but also those who loved history.

As Corinth Mayor Alexandros Pnevmatikos and his counterpart from Kavala, Dimitra Tsanaka, said: “‘The steps of Apostle Paul’ pass through all the place where the Apostle taught and are an ideal combination of pilgrimage and expedition in some of the most beautiful places in Greece.”

The creation of a network of areas that Apostle Paul passed through or visited is among the aims of their collaboration. The hope to promote pilgrimage tourism via acquaintance trips for specific foreign tour operators, joint implementation of a promotional campaign with the development of material for presentations, exhibitions and other joint actions to enrich the network of cities that were stops during the Apostle Paul’s travels in Greece and beyond.