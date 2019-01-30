President Anastasiades Praises PM Tsipras for FYROM Deal

By Associated Press January 30, 2019

Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades, right, and Greece's prime minister Alexis Tsipras review a military guard of honor before their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA (AP) — Cyprus’ president has praised Greece’s prime minister for his “daring and determination” in ending what he called a “needless” clash with FYROM over its name.

Nicos Anastasiades said Wednesday after talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that the end of the nearly 30-year dispute bolsters regional peace and security and paves the way for closer economic cooperation with FYROM.

Under the deal, FYROM changes its name to North Macedonia, and Greece drops its objections to the country joining NATO and eventually the European Union. Greece had argued that use of the term Macedonia implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name.

Tsipras said the agreement strengthens Greece’s credibility within international public opinion and allows Greece to tackle other major issues with the heightened international backing.

Cyprus’ president Nicos Anastasiades, right, welcomes the Greece’s prime minister Alexis Tsipras before their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Tsipras is in Cyprus to take part in the Southern Summit Leaders with the leaders of France, Portugal, Malta, Greece, Spain and Italy. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Cyprus’ president Nicos Anastasiades, right, and Greece’s prime minister Alexis Tsipras shake hands before their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Tsipras is in Cyprus to take part in the Southern Summit Leaders with the leaders of France, Portugal, Malta, Greece, Spain and Italy. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus’ president Nicos Anastasiades, right, and Greece’s prime minister Alexis Tsipras talk during their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Tsipras is in Cyprus to take part in the Southern Summit Leaders with the leaders of France, Portugal, Malta, Greece, Spain and Italy. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Cyprus’ president Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Greece’s prime minister Alexis Tsipras shake hands before their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Tsipras is in Cyprus to take part in the Southern Summit Leaders with the leaders of France, Portugal, Malta, Greece, Spain and Italy. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
French President Emanuel Macron, center, speaks next to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, left, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades as they take part in a news conference during the south EU summit in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Cyprus is hosting the leaders of France, Portugal, Malta, Greece, Spain and Italy for the fifth “Med 7” summit. The leaders will discuss issues including Brexit, migration _ which is of particular concern to these front-line states _ and the European Union’s energy security. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available