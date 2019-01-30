Greece’s First Post-Bailout Bond Sale Raises 2.5 Billion Euros

ATHENS – It was costly, but Greece returned to the markets Jan. 29 for the first time since the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($372.73 billion) in August, 2018, getting 2.5 billion euros ($2.86 billion) in a five-year bond auction.

The bond auction resulted in a yield of 3.6 percent on the bonds and a coupon below 3.5 percent, more than three times higher the interest on the rescue packages, with strong interest from investors looking to make profits off the higher rates.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos announced the results of the auction in parliament, ahead of the formal statement by the country’s Public Debt Management Agency.

“Today’s successful bond issue has been completed,” he said. Tsakalotos said the bond issue covers 36 percent of the country’s financing requirements for the year as the government had been living off a 22-billion euro ($25.15 billion) cash buffer taken from a third rescue package in 2015 of 86 billion euros ($98.33 billion).

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who said he’s brought the country to a recovery after a more than 8 ½-year-long economic crisis – without mentioning, if so, it’s largely because he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

He sought that bailout after swearing he wouldn’t because it came with more brutal measures he vowed to reject but then imposed on orders of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM.)

“The most important thing was the investor participation,” said Tsakalotos said. “There was a major shift from hedge funds to regular investors.” Investors bid more than 10 billion euros in the auction, an amount that Tsakalotos said had “exceeded every expectation.”

While affordable, the yield is above what most other countries in the EU would pay for such debt. Germany’s 5-year bond yield is at minus 0.3 percent. The yield for Italy, which has big public debt, is at 1.55 percent.

The Greek government is planning a cautious return to bond markets and delayed the bond auction due to turmoil in financial markets last year caused by a European political dispute over Italy’s budget.

The bond sale was ordered following the visit to Athens by bailout inspectors and after the government survived the departure of its junior coalition partner over disagreement on a deal to normalize relations with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Two earlier test bonds of 3 billion euros ($3.43 billion) each were sold last year but also at rates the government said were prohibitive but now acceptable in the new sale.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)