Mitsotakis Meets with EU Commission VP Katainen

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Jyrki Katainen on Tuesday, visiting European Commission Vice President and Commissioner responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness.

Calling the discussion they held as very useful for the country’s future, Mitsotakis said the two men talked about foreign and domestic investments as a way of creating new and well-paying job openings. Criticizing the government, the main opposition leader said that, “the current government has unfortunately done everything it could these past four years to delay or avert investments.”

Mitsotakis also expressed “sadness and anger” at the authoritarian rule in Venezuela, where the people are destitute and in despair, and said ND fully supports the EU’s call for democratic elections there. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ once calling the Maduro rule a model for Europe “insults Greece, yet he still supports him,” Mitsotakis added, “What is it that connects Mr. Tsipras with the Venezuelan dictator?”