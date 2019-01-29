Reductions, Changes and Dismissals Are Expected at Hellenic College & Holy Cross as Crisis Deepens

By Theodore Kalmoukos January 29, 2019

Rev. Christopher Metropulos with His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America at Fr. Metropulos’ installment as HCHC President. (Photo: TNH Archives/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – The administration of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology will start implementing reductions and dismissals of personnel due to the dire financial situation of the institutions, The National Herald has learned. Directives were given to the President, Fr. Christopher Metropulos by the Board of Trustees during their meeting on January 25 presided over by Archbishop Demetrios according to a news release issued after the meeting.

TNH has also learned that there were have been some …

