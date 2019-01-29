Avraam Papadopoulos Returns to Olympiacos F.C.

PIRAEUS – As of Monday (28/1), Avraam Papadopoulos officially rejoined Greek football powerhouse Olympiacos F.C. The “red-whites” announced the return of the 34-year-old defender and former club captain to the team after a 4.5 year absence. Papadopoulos spent the 2008-2014 seasons at Olympiacos making 124 league appearances and scored 5 league goals in the process.

“Welcome home Avraam” was the message of the Piraeus-based club on social media.

Avraam Papadopoulos was left to be a free agent by his previous club, Australia’s Brisbane Roar. His contract with Brisbane was the final obstacle in what was an already set agreement with Olympiacos.

The return of Papadopoulos, who will assume a post in the front office of Olympiacos when his playing days are over, ushers in the exit of Portuguese stopper Roderick Miranda who is on loan in Piraeus from England’s Wolverhampton Wanders F.C.