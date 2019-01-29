“Road of Light and Hope” Photo Exhibition to Run until Feb.10

ATHENS – The photo exhibition “Road of Light and Hope – Hellenism’s travel to Japan” which is currently being presented at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens, has been extended until Sunday, February 10.

Miro Ito’s photo exhibition features images of buddhist statues from many different angles, includng statues influenced by the Hellenistic civilisation – such as the Vairocana Buddha – and gigaku masks that had their origins in ancient Greek comedy and reached Japan through a series of cultural exchanges and interactions along the Silk Road.

The exhibition initiates a series of events celebrating the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Greece and Japan. The exhibition is organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Greece and the Japan Camera Industry Institute (JCII).