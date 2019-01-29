Pharmaceutical Policy Has Key Importance in ND’s Program, Says Mitsotakis

ATHENS – The policy for pharmaceuticals is of key importance in main opposition New Democracy’s (ND) programme, party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, in a meeting with representatives of the Hellenic Union of Pharmaceutical Industrialists at his office in parliament.

The industrialists briefed Mitsotakis on the problems of their sector, emphasisng that of overtaxation, an excessive hike in the clawback as well as the disincentives to investments, noting that addressing these problems would result in higher added value and strengthen the sector’s exports.

Mitsotakis said that ND’s programme focuses on the following targets:

The best medicine at the best possible price for patients

Control of overprescription and tackling of corruption

Support of the domestic production and investments

Linking domestic production with research and technological development

A fairer clawback mechanism and

Determining the compensation for medicines based on its therapeutic results and adoption of European best practices.