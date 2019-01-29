Local Orthodox Churches Host Wine Tasting to Benefit IOCC

BERGENFIELD, NJ – Four North Jersey Orthodox churches are co-hosting an evening of food, wine, and fellowship to help people in need through International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC).

The annual Taste of North Jersey event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Anthony Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane in Bergenfield.

The evening will begin with the celebration of Great Vespers at 6 PM, followed at 7 PM by a tasting of some of the finest food, wine, and beer from the area. Food will be provided by Maywood’s Marketplace, wine and beer by Stew Leonard’s Wines of Paramus, and desserts by other local establishments. Jodie and the Normals will perform jazz and pop favorites.

The event, hosted by St. Anthony Orthodox Church, the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, Holy Apostles Orthodox Church in Saddle Brook, and St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church of Paterson, will recognize Stew Leonard and Stew Leonard’s Wines of Paramus, which has provided beverages for the tasting for 10 years.

Proceeds from the event will benefit IOCC, the humanitarian and development agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America. Since its inception in 1992, IOCC has provided more than $661 million in humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs in over 60 countries worldwide. Today, IOCC applies its expertise in humanitarian response to human-caused and natural crises in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, offering assistance based solely on need.

Tickets for A Taste of North Jersey are available at iocc.org/bergenfield. Pricing is $50 in advance and $65 at the door; reduced rates available for seniors and young adults