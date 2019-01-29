Albanian Inmate Found Dead in Greek Jail Tied to Lawyer’s Murder

ATHENS – A 33-year-old Albanian man found dead in his cell in the alleged high-security Korydallos Prison was allegedly a member of a gang as another inmate stabbed to death in the prison, and linked to the 2017 murder of lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos.

The inmate found dead, whose name was not released, may have died of a drug overdose, said Kathimerini, but authorities are investigating the possibility of foul play because of his connection with two men accused of killing Zafeiropoulos and who are suspected members of a gang of Albanian guns for hire.

The inmate had provided a safe house in the Athens suburb of Kallithea to the other two before the an execution-style shooting of Zafeiropoulos in his office in downtown Athens.

A search of the Kallithea apartment after the two suspected killers were arrested turned up revolvers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, ammunition, explosives and two police uniforms. The 33-year-old had also reportedly been connected to other violent incidents that were being investigated by police, the paper said.

A third Albanian inmate who is seen as the ringleader of the gang and was allegedly the target of a poisoning attempt, had asked for the 33-year-old to testify as a witness to the incident. An investigation into the 33-year-old’s death is under way, with a coroner expected to deliver a report.

Greek police said a prominent defense attorney was killed by two Albanians who were supposed to only wound him as part of an extortion plot to get 5 million euros ($5.83 million) from a former power firm executive jailed for embezzlement.

Zafeiropoulos was gunned down in his office, shot in the chest although the alleged gunmen were supposed to shoot him in the legs, police said, the paper said earlier.

Police tied five people to the killing, the gunmen and three other Albanians said to have directed the attack from their prison cells.

The three convicts are believed to have paid the pair 20,000 euros ($22,886) to injure Zafeiropoulos, the lawyer of Aristeidis Floros, a former executive of Energa Hellas, serving time for stealing millions of euros from the firm.

According to police, the pair asked Zafeiropoulos for the addresses of Floros’ relatives before shooting him.